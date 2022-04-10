Chris Christie on Trump: ‘His Grip on the Party Is Diminishing’

Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) suggested that former President Donald Trump was losing his “grip” on the GOP.

Christie, pointing to the Republican Governors Association going against Trump in Georgia, Alabama and Ohio, claimed the former president’s “grip on the party is diminishing.”

“You’ve got the Republican Governors Association, which, for the first time in my memory, is getting involved in primaries against Donald Trump in Georgia, in Idaho, in Alabama, in Ohio, and I’m telling you right this morning — I’ll put myself on the line that the Republican incumbent governors are going to win all four of those primaries,” Christie asserted.

“So, what does it mean?” host Jonathan Karl asked.

“What it means is that his grip on the party is diminishing, and it’s not just when he’s on the ballot because remember back in 2018 — he made a lot of endorsements in 2018 where a lot of upsets occurred because of his endorsement,” Christie replied. “One of the biggest being Ron DeSantis in Florida.”

He added, “Governor DeSantis was double digits behind Adam Putnam, who was the agriculture commissioner and the odds on favorite to win that race when Donald Trump endorsed. So, this is much different than the last time he wasn’t on the ballot, which was 2018.”

