Sears: The Rich Already Get to Decide What Their Kids Are Taught, Everyone Else Should Have That Power

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) said that rich people already get to have a say in what their children learn in school, because “If they don’t like what their children are learning, they pick them up and they put them somewhere else. It is those of us who don’t have the means to move that our children are being subjected to this.”

Sears said Democrats “better start listening to parents. Because the children do belong to the parents, not the state.”

She added, “The thing is, parents have been saying, all this time, we are the ones who will decide what our children should learn. … Because, ultimately, parents want to ensure that their children are learning. That’s the whole thing, are they learning? If they’re not, then something needs to be done. And that’s why we were elected last November, and that’s the message that we’re carrying, that’s the laws that we’re trying to pass, and, in fact, we got two bills through. The governor just signed them this week. One of them was that the state Board of Education would convene a panel to include parents so that they can help make decisions about what their children are going to learn and another one was that any sexually explicit materials that are going to be provided to children, parents must be notified. I mean, imagine that this is what we have to come to.”

Sears concluded, “And by the way, this is not, again, against the rich and the poor and all of that. Because the rich have already made the decisions when it comes to their children. If they don’t like what their children are learning, they pick them up and they put them somewhere else. It is those of us who don’t have the means to move that our children are being subjected to this.”

