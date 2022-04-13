Dem Rep. Bowman: ‘Price Gouging Is a Major Part of Inflation’

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) argued that “price gouging is a major part of inflation,” and there needs to be accountability for “not just large corporations, but wealthy individuals who continue to profit off of COVID and what’s happening with inflation.”

Bowman stated, “So, we have to hold large corporations accountable. Because price gouging is a major part of inflation, right? We’re seeing record profits happening, not just with fossil fuel companies, but with tech companies and many organization’s economies –.”

Host Dana Bash then cut in to ask, “So, you want more investigations?”

Bowman answered, “We want more accountability, right? That’s why we introduced a bill, the Ending Corporate Greed Act, to hold corporations accountable for these — the price gouging that’s happening, and we’re about to introduce another bill tomorrow to go at, not just large corporations, but wealthy individuals who continue to profit off of COVID and what’s happening with inflation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett