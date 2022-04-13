Devin Nunes: ‘Twitter Really Is a Dying Platform’ that ‘Desperately Needed Elon Musk’

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), now the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, reacted on Wednesday to Tesla CEO Elon Musk becoming Twitter’s largest shareholder and almost joining the company’s board of directors.

Musk’s new stake in Twitter reportedly left many employees “super stressed.”

Nunes described Twitter as “a dying platform” and said the tech giant “desperately needed” him.

“Twitter really is a dying platform,” Nunes declared. “And last week … I came on your show and talked about how they don’t have user engagement — they have a lot of bots. And then, surprisingly enough, Elon Musk, who had just bought that week 9, 10% of the company, repeated that in a series of tweets over the weekend that he then deleted. So, you know, look, I don’t know what is really happening over at Twitter. It is hard to say.”

“I kind of define Twitter …. as kind of an archaic thing, dinosaur of the past,” he continued. “It’s a glorified press release wire for celebrities and political hacks. You don’t really see normal people any longer. I don’t know very many normal people that are actually on Twitter. So, and I said this last week, Twitter desperately needed Elon Musk, and it appears like they drove him off also.”

