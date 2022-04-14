Dem Rep. Raskin: January 6 Probe Hearing Will Be ‘Agonizing and Riveting’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the hearings of the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, will be “agonizing and riveting for the country to see how close we came to losing it all.”

Raskin said, “There are lots of characters who are not known to the broad public tonight were involved in this. There were a number of heroes who surfaced throughout this process, and we want to make sure that we’re profiling them as well as the villains of this story. But it’s very important to know how it was done as well as whodunnit. That’s what the citizens in the world’s greatest multiracial, multi-religious, multi-cultural constitutional democracy need to know. What are the weaknesses that these reactionaries alt-right neo-fascist forces conspire to take advantage of because they did.”

He added, “It will be both agonizing and riveting for the country to see how close we came to losing it all. It’s as close to fascism in my life. We need people to understand what the weaknesses were and how we’re going to seal up the weaknesses so we can move forward to the pressing issues of our time like climate change which is bearing down on everybody.”

