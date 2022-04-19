J.D. Vance on Trump: ‘Powerful People Tried to Destroy Him,’ His Family

On Tuesday, Ohio Republican senatorial candidate J.D. Vance discussed former President Donald Trump endorsing his campaign in the race.

Vance explained how he was converted from not believing in Trump in 2016 to being a supporter and now having his endorsement. He touted Trump’s fight against the “powerful people” who “tried to destroy him” and his family as playing a role in his conversion.

“It’s very interesting because, like you said, I wasn’t a big Trump guy in 2016,” Vance outlined on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America.” “I did not expect him to deliver on a lot of the promises that he made, and I was very proud to be proven wrong. I think a lot of conservatives actually saw the president and action and, importantly, solving incredible corruption that came against him. I’ve never seen a political leader in my life where so many powerful people tried to destroy him, tried to destroy his family, and it made me think, ‘Wow, there really is something important about this movement. There’s something important about what this guy is doing in the country.’ And I think the president realizes that I’m actually a convert on this stuff, right?”

He continued, “I was not an early fan of his, but I came around, and I have been a great advocate of what he’s been talking about and what he’s been trying to accomplish in this country. And so, [I’m] very proud to have the president’s trust on this because you’re absolutely right — [I] was not always on his side, but very proud to be on his side down now and proud to have him on my side of this race.”

