Brooks: Masks Should Be ‘Individual Issue’ as They’re ‘No Longer That Effective’ – Biden’s Instincts Are Right

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that even though China’s new security deal with the Solomon Islands shows “China’s on the move.” The Biden administration deserves credit for being “very focused on China.” He also stated that President Joe Biden’s instincts on the transportation mask mandate “are exactly right. Masks should be an individual issue at this point. It’s just masks are no longer that effective at preventing the disease.”

Brooks stated, “What happens in the war in Ukraine maybe this month will determine a lot of how our kids live and what kind of world they inherit. China has a security deal with the Solomon Islands, showing China’s on the move. Like, big important things are happening. … I give the Biden administration a lot of credit for sticking to what really matters. So, once again, a big new arms gift to Ukraine. They’re very focused on China. They’re focused on climate change. … Even on the masks issue, I think Biden’s instincts are exactly right. Masks should be an individual issue at this point. It’s just masks are no longer that effective at preventing the disease. Vaccines are effective. And so, I think they’ve focused on the big things.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett