Zeldin: The Only Group We’re Forcing Masks on Are Kids Under 5 Who Can’t Vote, It’s ‘Child Abuse’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R-NY) stated that its “child abuse” to continue mask mandates for children under five and pointed out that children, a group who can’t vote, are the only ones still having to deal with these types of restrictions.

Zeldin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:20] “This is child abuse. You have kids under the age of five years old still forced to be masked up all day. Think of that kid on the autism spectrum, they’re learning how to speak and we’re two years into the pandemic, they can’t see their teacher’s face. The teacher can’t see their face. No one else [has] to deal with this type of a mandate, this restriction, they can’t vote, clearly. We’re talking about toddlers under the age of five.”

