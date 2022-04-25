Rick Scott Warns Business Like Disney, Coke, Delta — ‘Don’t Engage in All These Social Fights’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) issued a warning to businesses such as Disney, Coca-Cola and Delta when it comes to jumping into social issues.

Scott, on the heels of Florida stripping Disney of its self-governing status over its criticism of the passage of the Parental Rights in Education bill, urged businesses to not “engage in all these social fights.”

“You know, first off, the law is common sense,” Scott declared. “Our kindergartners shouldn’t be taught about sex in school. So, why Disney wants to engage in some social issue, it doesn’t make any sense to me — and a company that is reliant on a special tax status doesn’t make any sense. But I don’t understand why Disney would be doing what it’s doing. I’m a business guy. You would not, you know, go engage in social issues like this if you want to keep all your customers, but I’d say the same thing about Coke and Delta when they lied about the election security laws in Georgia.”

“I mean, I just don’t get these companies, what they’re doing,” he added. “Go do your job. Take care of your customers. Treat your employees with respect. Figure out how to be a better company. Don’t engage in all these social fights.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent