Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ Kind of Thing Seen in ‘Dictatorships’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) criticized the Department of Homeland Security’s announcement it was taking measures to crack down on so-called misinformation and disinformation.

Gabbard said the move to create a “disinformation governance board” was akin to what one would see in dictatorships.

“This is the kind of thing that you see in dictatorships, this ministry of truth, this department of propaganda that the Biden administration has just stood up,” she said. “And the reason why you see this in dictatorships is because they’re afraid of us, they’re afraid of the people. They’re afraid that we might actually think for ourselves. And so, now, they’ve created this body that will do two things. Number one, we’ll use taxpayer dollars to work through the mainstream media and flood the airwaves with whatever their propaganda narrative is that they’re pushing at any given time and try to drown out anyone with alternate views.”

“And number two, they will silence dissenting voices through intimidation,” Gabbard continued. “This is the — I think the thing to recognize with this just real quick is that this isn’t something new. This is something that they have already been doing that’s happening right now. The only difference is they’re formalizing it, making it official, which, if there’s a silver lining in this, it is — they’re revealing exactly who they are, and why they’re doing it, and what they’re trying to accomplish. And it allows us, the American people, to stand up and say, hey, you know what? We’re not going to let you get away with this crap. We will take a stand, we will reject it and we will throw out of office those who are continuing to push and propagate this undemocratic, anti-free speech mission.”

