Dem Rep. Bush: ‘People Who Can Become Pregnant’ Will Lose Abortion Access

During an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) stated that after the release of the draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, she’s “thinking about the 36 million women, nearly half of the women of reproductive age between 18 and 49. I’m thinking about them in the U.S. I’m thinking about other folks, people who can become pregnant,” and them losing access to abortion.

Bush said, “You know, just hearing the president speak and hearing just the announcement that came before that that this is real, that this is what’s going to happen, it felt like a hammer came down. I’m thinking about the 36 million women, nearly half of the women of reproductive age between 18 and 49. I’m thinking about them in the U.S. I’m thinking about other folks, people who can become pregnant, and how they lose this access, the access to abortion. And I think about what my mindset was at the time when I needed that help. And when we think — we have to look at it this way: When I went to get my abortion, I didn’t go to a gas station. I didn’t enter a fast food restaurant. I didn’t go to a bank. I went to a healthcare facility because abortion care is health care. And we are taking away — this will take away folks’ access to safe abortions. And I’m thinking about those that have this need, and that need — that option will be gone.”

She later added, “So, we do go back to that and we put black women and brown women, indigenous women, our trans folks, do we put them back in this position where a huge, this massive loss of life happens because of politics?”

