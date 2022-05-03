Mystal: Founding Fathers Were ‘Racist, Misogynist Jerkfaces’ Who Didn’t Believe Woman Had Rights

The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the Founding Fathers “were racist, misogynist jerkfaces” when reacting to the draft of a Supreme Court opinion set to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Host Joy Reid asked, “I want to very quickly go through your reaction to the language itself. I’m not a lawyer, but I did read the opinion, the draft opinion, last night. There’s something about it that was quite arrogant in sort of saying, well, the law was always wrongly decided, which we’ve heard people on the right say for decades.”

Mystal said, “Alito’s fundamental reasoning is that abortion is not a fundamental right because it doesn’t go back to the Founding, because the Founding Fathers didn’t recognize abortion as a fundamental right. He’s right about that. The Founding Fathers didn’t recognize abortion as a fundamental right because the Founding Fathers were racist, misogynist jerkfaces who didn’t believe that women had any rights at all.”

He continued, “So, of course, they didn’t believe that women had rights to their own bodies. The Founding Fathers didn’t believe that marital rape was a thing! Couldn’t be a thing, according to the Founding Fathers, according to Sam Alito, so that’s the history that Sam Alito is accessing.”

Mystal added, “If you do believe in the 14th Amendment worked, then Samuel Alito’s legal reasoning is laughable on its face and wrong.”

