Rubio: ‘Irony’ in Federal Retirement Board Investing in China — Why Use U.S. Money to Fund Companies Designing Weapons to Attack Us?

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) addressed his effort to block the investment of federal employees’ retirement funds in Chinese firms.

Rubio pointed out the “irony” that members serving in the armed forces were essentially investing in companies that were controlled by the Chinese Communist Party that were designing weapons to kill them.

“[T]hese companies in China do not, at this moment, anyway, follow the same requirements that any other companies that are listed follow in terms of transparency and auditing requirements, so you’re risking American money into companies that we know very little about and in fact refuse to comply,” Rubio outlined.

“Add to that the irony of this,” he continued, “if you are in the Army or the Navy or the armed forces of this country, defending this country, and you’re putting money aside in this equivalent of a 401(k), and they are turning around and investing that money capitalizing companies in China controlled by the military, designing the weapons that are one day going to be used to attack you or kill you, or kill your children when they grow up and serve in the military. That is outrageous. So, I think there’s just a very simple, common-sense line here, and that is why are we using American money to fund companies that are building the weapons that are being designed to destroy and kill American troops?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent