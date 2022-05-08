Fmr AG Holder: Trump ‘Has to Be Held Accountable’ for January 6 Riot

On Sunday, former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder called for former President Donald Trump to “be held accountable” for the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked Holder if he thought current Attorney General Merrick Garland was being aggressive enough in prosecuting riot participants and Trump.

“No one knows,” Holder replied. “I mean, you know, I have great faith in Merrick and in the people at the Justice Department. We won’t really know how aggressive they have been until they are before a camera and announcing a decision, either to indict certain people or not indict certain people.”

“And here’s my prediction, at some point, people at the Justice Department, perhaps that prosecutor in Atlanta, are going to have to make a determination about whether or not they want to indict Donald Trump,” he added.

Brennan asked, “Would you do it?

“Well, I think there’s going to be sufficient factual information. And I think that there’s going to be sufficient proof of intent,” Holder said.

He continued, “And then the question becomes, what’s the impact of such an indictment. I’m an institutionalist. My initial thought was not to indict the former president out of concern of … how divisive it would be. But given what we have learned, I think that he probably has to be held accountable.”

