GOP Rep. Mace: ‘Vast Majority of Republicans’ Support Abortion Ban Exceptions for Rape, Incest, Life of Mother 

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the “vast majority” of Republicans support abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: We want to continue our conversation with South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace. Congresswoman, you have spoken publicly about being molested when you were 14, raped at age 16, and how that has shaped your feelings and convictions about rape. I read that you said that it took you 25 years to talk about your- your attack and that you only shared it with your mother and one of your good friends. So I wonder what you think about some of these restrictions in states that would require rape victims to provide police reports in order to obtain an abortion.

MACE: Right. Well, I can’t speak to other states, I- from experience as a state lawmaker, I know that South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat bill would not have passed without exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. And I told that story. I felt it was really- a really important story, a story that’s often missed and not told because women are afraid. And you can even see in public comments and on social media when I talk about it, the ways in which that I get attacked for telling that story. And one of the things that I think partially that’s missing in this conversation is- is that. When you have victims, when Ohio did their fetal heartbeat bill, there was a ten-year-old girl that had been found to be pregnant who had been raped repeatedly by her father. And so, as I know, it’s part of the Republican Party platform, the vast majority of Republicans support those exceptions for rape and incest and life of the mother and it’s important for for some of us to step forward and tell those stories that are often missed in all of this as well.