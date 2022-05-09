Barr on SCOTUS Home Protests: ‘Federal Crime’ to Go to Judge’s Residence to Influence Decisions

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Monday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that the protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices after a draft opinion leaked that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling were a violation of both federal and state law.

Waters said, “You see these protesters at the homes of these justices, what goes through your mind?”

Barr said, “Well, that’s not a valid form of protest because it’s a violation of the law. There is time and place for protests, and the federal statute makes it clear if you go to the house of a judge, the residence of a judge to influence the judge in his decisions and demonstrate that that’s a federal crime.

He added, “It’s a state crime and the state of Virginia, at least. So, those are not valid forms of protest. They are obviously meant to intimidate. There is a parallel between January 6, which Republican leadership condemned the violence there. The forceful entry into the Capitol and the fighting with police. But what was really bad about that was it was an attempt to intimidate the Senate and the vice president in carrying out their duties. What’s happening now, while not as much violence has been involved yet, it’s no different. It’s an attempt to interfere and to intimidate the officials who are carrying out their duties under the Constitution.”

