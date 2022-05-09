Carl Bernstein: Trump ‘the First Seditious President in the History of the United States’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” author and journalist Carl Bernstein accused former President Donald Trump of being “the first seditious president in the history of the United States.”

Bernstein, known for his reporting on former President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal, said Trump was a “seditious president who staged a coup to stay in office and not allow the transfer of power” to his successor.

“[T]he Republican Party has become almost a total instrument of Donald Trump that the party leaders and particularly leaders in the Senate of the United States feel that they are beholden to Donald Trump; that he can get them out of office, if Trump goes to his supporters and primaries, some of these incumbent senators out there craven,” Bernstein asserted. “You know I did a report here on CNN about, oh, a year ago saying that 21 Republican senators, and I named them, disdained Donald Trump, and yet they voted in the impeachment, and they haven’t said anything public against Donald Trump yet.”

“I think what we need to look at here is Nixon was a criminal president, such as we never had in our history,” he added. “But what Donald Trump is and what we are now getting real evidence for is the first seditious president in the history of the United States. Think of what that means — a seditious president who staged a coup to stay in office and not allow the transfer of power to the duly elected successor.”

