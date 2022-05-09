Scarborough Urges Schumer to Get ‘Bipartisan Vote’ on Abortion — ‘Take the Wins You Can Get’

On Monday, a very emotional MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough delivered a rant directed at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other Democratic leaders to pass Roe v. Wade and codify it into law.

After outlining how the leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade shared the same “constitutional foundation” as interracial marriage and contraceptive rights, Scarborough suggested Schumer get a “bipartisan vote” instead of trying to “get the whole loaf.”

“My only question is, going back to Schumer, why don’t you get a bipartisan vote?” Scarborough asked.

“[D]emocrats don’t understand. They don’t understand,” he added. “So, you can’t get 100% of what you want. You can’t get 80% of what you want. Maybe get 60% of what you want so you can say, ‘We have a bipartisan bill.’ Right? It’s just like the electoral count act, which desperately needs to be passed. Democratic leaders — ‘No, we’re not going to cause we can’t get the whole loaf.”

Scarborough then called on Democratic leadership to “wake up” and “take the wins you can get.”

“It’s time these people wake up,” he declared. “Take the wins you can get, and if you have a bipartisan bill on abortion rights, you take it, even if it is 60% of what you want because then you can say, ‘We have a bipartisan group of senators, a majority, a bipartisan majority saying that what the Supreme Court is thinking about doing is wrong. That is a powerful message to send that I don’t think the Democrats quite know how to get to.”

