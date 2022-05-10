Rick Scott Responds to ‘Confusing’ Biden Inflation Speech — ‘He Took No Responsibility’

On Tuesday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) hit back at President Joe Biden for his speech about solving the record-high inflation.

In the speech, Biden referred to Scott as “Senator Rick Scott of Wisconsin” and criticized his “ultra MAGA agenda.”

The Florida lawmaker said the president was “confusing” in his speech and “took no responsibility” for inflation. He lamented that Biden “has no plan” to solve the issue.

“First off, he was supposed to talk about inflation, right? And he took no responsibility. And he has no plan,” Scott told Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus.” “Let’s look at the Biden agenda right now. We have 8.5% inflation, we’ve got the highest gas prices ever, we’ve got low labor participation, we’ve got a GDP that’s declining, we’ve got mortgage rates skyrocketing, and we’ve got a stock market going down. So, I mean, he doesn’t have any ideas. He was confusing. He put up no ideas of what he’s going to get done. I tell people — go to rescueamerica.com. I’m clear what I want to do. I want to get people back to work.”

“Let’s look at the contrast,” he continued. “When I was governor, we added 1.7 million jobs. We balanced the budget. And we cut taxes and fees 100 times. All right? I didn’t raise anybody’s taxes. Joe Biden — he’s voted for every tax increase I can imagine. He’s taken the deficit — think about it, when he took office, we had less than a trillion dollars worth of debt when he took office in the Senate. We now have $30 trillion worth of debt. This idea that he’s reducing the deficit is a complete lie.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent