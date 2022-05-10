Scarborough: There Won’t ‘Be a Sane Republican Party Until Trumpism Is Crushed’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough slammed the state of the GOP under former President Donald Trump’s control.

Scarborough, pointing to Trump-backed Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and JD Vance in Ohio, argued there wouldn’t be a “sane Republican Party until Trumpism is crushed, destroyed and swept away.”

“America is not going to get a sane Republican Party back — not for a very, very long time, if ever,” Scarborough asserted. “Just look what’s happened. Dr. Oz? I mean, you look at Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania. Here’s a guy who just changes positions every 15 minutes. It’s like, what does Donald Trump want? He has completely changed positions on just about every issue. You look at JD Vance. He goes from hating Donald Trump to saying, ‘Oh, well, you know, good Christians should never support Donald Trump,’ to saying, ‘This guy is America’s Hitler,’ to giving him this big, old tight embrace, growing that old beard, changing himself up, trying to be a good old boy.”

“You see it in Pennsylvania,” he added. “You have a perfectly sane, perfectly normal candidate running in the Republican primary in Pennsylvania. What chance does he have against Dr. Oz? I mean, this is, seriously, this is like ‘Back to the Future’ material. It’s just crazy stuff. But there is no sane Republican Party. I don’t think there is going to be a sane Republican Party until Trumpism is crushed, destroyed and swept away, and all these candidates lose. Maybe that happens this year. I don’t think so.”

