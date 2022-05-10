Stabenow: Formula Shortage Partially Due to Economy Shutting Down over COVID, Which ‘It Needed to’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) stated that one reason for the shortage of baby formula is “all the supply chain issues that are happening because we have an economy that basically shut down in the United States and around the world because of COVID. It needed to.” She also stated that the FDA’s delay in issuing a recall on contaminated formula and consolidation in the production of formula are other factors.

Stabenow said, “Well, Jose, this is the worst combination of things: First of all, there was a recall by the FDA in February about contaminated baby formula at an Abbott facility. And, frankly, that recall should have come sooner. I’m very concerned about that and looking into that. But then you put it with all the supply chain issues that are happening because we have an economy that basically shut down in the United States and around the world because of COVID. It needed to. But now, getting things up and going again, we are seeing all this mismatch in terms of supply chains. And then you add to it, there are few baby formula companies. So, we’ve got consolidation. We don’t have as much competition as we need. So, in every area — and this is certainly, one — where we need more companies doing this. We need local companies, regional companies, and we’ve got to make sure it’s safe. So, this question of the FDA and the recall is absolutely essential.”

