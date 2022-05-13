Cammack ‘Appalled’ by Piles of Baby Formula at the Border — ‘This Is Exactly What America Last Looks Like’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) weighed in on the baby formula shortage in the United States after she was sent pictures of stocked shelves at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

Cammack said she was “appalled” at the full shelves and pallets of formula set aside for families at the border while many shelves across the country were lacking. She asserted that “this is exactly what America last looks like.”

“I was … appalled,” Cammack outlined. “It was earlier in the week I had received a text message from several different border agents sending me pictures and videos of stocked warehouses, pallets of baby formula. These agents themselves have families, and they have family members that can’t get this baby formula in the stores in Texas, in Arizona and in New Mexico. Yet, they go to work, and they are unloading pallets of baby food out of the back of tractor-trailers. It’s outrageous. If you have to sum it up, this is exactly what America last looks like.”

“Meanwhile, moms across the country are panicking. They can’t get their hands on the formula. And as you said, 40% across the country is out. In my state, close to 50% of baby formula is out, and that is in Florida and several other states,” she added.

Cammack went on to say the issue was “infuriating” because President Joe Biden didn’t have a plan in place after shutting down the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, MI.

“Again, this is putting American moms, dads and kids last,” she reiterated.

