Clyburn: If GOP Not Held Accountable ‘Democracy and This Country Really Is Teetering on the Edge’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that if Republican lawmakers were not held accountable for their role leading up to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, America’s democracy was “teetering on the edge.”

Clyburn was discussing the House Select Committee subpoenaed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Scott Perry (R-PA).

Clyburn said, “At some point in time, you need to think about this country, and all of us are aware that we are at a very critical stage in our country’s history.”

He continued, “January 6 has absolutely nothing to do with partisan politics. It has to be with somebody or bodies attempting to overturn a free, fair election. And that is a very, very big problem in the preservation of democracy.”

Tur said, “Are you worried about what might happen if Republicans regain control of the House and then turn this back on Democrats?”

Clyburn said, ” They would not do any worse than they’re now doing. I don’t see this as anything about Democrats versus Republicans. If I were to give a speech like Mo Brooks gave and this kind of activity were to flow from it, I should be indicted. I should be kicked out of the Congress. That is not the way you conduct yourself as a United States Congressman. We heard him, we looked at him, and we know full well that he is guilty of inciting people to riot, and he ought to be held accountable.”

Tur said, “Is our government, our Congress, Capitol Hill, can it be fixed?”

Clyburn said, “You know, I have been saying for a long time now that this too shall pass.”

He added, “But I’m beginning to believe that we may be threatening to really undermine, and this democracy and this country really is teetering on the edge. So I don’t know. I thought that we were, but I’m not too sure.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN