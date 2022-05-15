Blackburn: Baby Formula Shortage ‘Shows You How Broken This Administration Is’

Sunday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) slammed the Biden administration over the shortage of baby formula across the United States.

After outlining her bipartisan legislation to help prevent future supply chain issues, Blackburn said the shortage, which the White House has refused to refer to as a “crisis,” “shows you how broken this administration is.” She argued the Biden White House knew there would be a lack of baby formula in October 2021 after ordering the plant to close due to contamination concerns.

“This ought not to have ever happened,” Blackburn declared. “The White House knew about this issue back in October. The FDA has not worked with Abbott [Nutrition] in a productive manner to get this back open. And thank goodness Abbott has put up a 1-800 number that your viewers can get off of my social media so that parents and caregivers can call and get the formula they need.”

The Tennessee Republican senator concluded, “You know, this just shows you how broken this administration is with this baby formula crisis.”

