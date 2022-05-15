Justice Thomas: ‘I Wonder How Long We’re Going to Have These Institutions at the Rate We’re Undermining Them’

During a recent interview that aired on C-SPAN, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas weighed in on the recent protests outside of justices’ homes in response to the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Thomas questioned “how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them.” He warned about what could happen to the country should the necessary institutions to maintain a “free society” get torn down.

“I think we are in danger of destroying the institutions that are required for a free society. You can’t have a civil society, a free society without a stable legal system,” Thomas stated, adding, “And look where we are — where now that trust or that belief is gone forever.”

He continued, “And when you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder. It’s like kind of an infidelity – that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.”

“I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them, and then I wonder when they’re gone or … destabilized what we will have as a country. And I don’t think that the prospects are good if we continue to lose them,” Thomas concluded.

(h/t RCP Video)

