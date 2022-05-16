NY Gov. Hochul: Buffalo Shooter Racist Snake from Under Rocks Lifted in 2016

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) said Monday on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight” that the mass shooting in a Buffalo grocery store was committed by a racist snake who came from under the rocks lifted up in 2016.

Lemon asked, “What is the latest information you have in terms of the investigation into this racist attack?”

Hochul said, “That is exactly what it was, Don. There’s no doubt that there was a hate-inspired, racist attack, an act of what I call white supremacist domestic terrorism. There’s no way to sugar-coat it. This was an intentional, targeted assault based on a neighborhood because he searched and researched the blackest community within a few-hour drive of where he lived in the southern tier of New York, and he found it. It’s my neighborhood. It’s not far from where I live. I live in a very diverse community.”

She added, “It was an execution, executing people because of the color of their skin. So the investigation continues, but I believe the facts are crystal clear. This person was radicalized on social media. I have been calling out social media platforms for the role they have played in allowing this information to fester and spread. We know where it’s coming from, and it’s starting to be mainstreamed, and that’s not acceptable. It has to shut down. This venom has to stop spreading, and the snakes who are purveying these evil thoughts and spreading the evil. They have to go back under their rocks. I think the rocks were lifted up in 2016. You know what I’m referring to. Now it’s time for us to lead and call out anyone who does not support our position to condemn this. If you don’t condemn it, then you’re part of the problem. I say that to every elected official in this country.”

