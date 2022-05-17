FNC’s Rivera: This Country Has Gone Crazy, Drunk ‘Hooked on Weapons’

Fox News Channel’s Geraldo Rivera told his co-host Tuesday on FNC’s “The Five” that American was “hooked on weapons” while discussing of the mass shooting in Buffalo, NY, on Saturday.

Rivera said, “Can I tell you about a dinner I had with President Trump in February 2018, the day after the Parkland school massacre? He and the first lady had just visited the victims in the hospital. He came to the dinner. He was rattled. It was a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Eric and Don Jr. were there, and Laura, but it was just us. And we were really head to head. The president asked, ‘What can I do? Those wounds were horrible.’ The rifle that Cruz had used to kill these 17 kids was — these wounds, they looked like war victims. And I said, ‘The kid is underaged. Why don’t you pass a juvenile assault weapons ban? A juvenile assault weapons ban. If you can’t buy a beer, you can’t buy an AR. If you can’t drive a semi, you can’t have an assault weapon. What’s wrong with that?'”

He continued, “The president liked the idea. He said, ‘I’m not afraid of the NRA.’ Couple of days passed, and it turns out he was afraid of the NRA. I think that it is impossible now to get any kind of meaningful gun control legislation passed. I think the country has gone crazy, drunk. We’re hooked on weapons, more weapons now than there are Americans out there.”

Rivera added, “What surprises me isn’t how frequent these incidents of mass killings are. It is how infrequent they are given the fact that there are so many weapons out there and the opportunity to put extended magazines and wear body armor and have a helmet, you know, ballistic head to toe.”

