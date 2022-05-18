Dyson: Trump Brought ‘Unapologetic Embrace of White Supremacy’

Vanderbilt University professor Michael Eric Dyson said Wednesday on “CNN Tonight” that the former President Donald Trump brought an “unapologetic embrace of white supremacy.”

Dyson said, “One president fighting for the soul of America, another president fighting solely for white America more broadly. We saw this in 45, under his presidency. We saw the resurgence of white supremacist thinking, the unashamed expression, unapologetic embrace of white supremacy. Guess what? Then autocracy, neofascism comes along. The greatest predictor for fascism in America is white supremacy. What is when black people are written out of their history and narrative. This angst about CRT, we know this has really blown up. Two years ago, people didn’t even know what CRT was. We’re looking at the wrong RT, CRT, Critical Race Theory, versus WRT, White Replacement Theory. The truth is in this country, deeply entrenched in the bowels of this nation, is the belief that whiteness is rightness.”

He added, “We’ve got to talk about the ways in which Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy and Scalise and others represent a spectrum and continuum of beliefs that are hospitable to and incubating of the kind of deep and profound explicit violence we see manifest. I’m not saying they’re the same thing. I’m saying they are on a continuum where they begin to tolerate the forms of bigotry and hatred.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN