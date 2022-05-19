McConnell: The FDA Already Has a $6 Billion Budget, Formula Shortage Isn’t ‘a Matter of Money’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) argued that the FDA, which already has a $6 billion budget, didn’t fail to handle the formula shortage because they don’t have enough money, they failed due to “incompetence” within the bureaucracy.

McConnell stated [relevant remarks begin around 5:40] that the Biden administration’s response has been “Almost total incompetence. They misjudged this from the beginning. It’s not a matter of money. The FDA has a $6 billion budget. They could certainly take care of the so-called appropriation in the House that they just passed at 28 million. Bureaucratic incompetence, the administration was behind the curve. FDA needed to step up their game and hopefully, we’ll solve this problem very quickly.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett