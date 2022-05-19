Raffensperger: Georgia’s Having ‘Record Turnout’ under Law Biden Compared to Jim Crow

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) stated that President Joe Biden has been proven “just flat, dead wrong” about Georgia’s election laws by the “record turnout” the state has seen in the 2022 primaries.

Raffensperger stated, [relevant remarks begin around 46:15] “You have to remember, when we passed the Election Integrity Act, President Biden came down to Georgia, they told everyone how they did so good up north. And yet, meanwhile, in Georgia, we added a day of early voting. We have record turnout. And President Biden’s home state of Delaware has ten days of early voting. We have 17 days. And right now, so far, we’re at 540,000 people have voted early or had their absentee ballots accepted. We’re going to see probably over 750,000 people vote before Election Day next week. So, we’re having record turnout, and it’s just tremendous to see that President Biden was just flat, dead wrong about Georgia’s Election Integrity Act of 2021.”

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, through Tuesday, there were 496,971 in-person early votes cast in the state, more than double the in-person early vote total through the same day in both the 2020 and 2018 primaries.

