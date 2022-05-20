Blackburn: We Should Increase Federal Penalties for Fentanyl Trafficking

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for increasing penalties at the federal level for fentanyl traffickers.

After playing a clip of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussing enhanced punishment for fentanyl trafficking that Florida has put in place, host Harris Faulkner asked, “Could we do that at the federal level?”

Blackburn responded, “We should be. I was talking with one of my sheriffs in northwest Tennessee and he said, Marsha, 80% of the drugs we apprehend are either fentanyl or it’s something laced with fentanyl. They’re even taking gummy bears and rolling them in fentanyl, and this is how they’re going after younger children that they can addict to this. 80% of the deaths in some of our counties are fentanyl-related overdose deaths — 80% of the overdose deaths. But Harris, these people ought to be locked up. They are causing people to lose their life. They’re actively selling these drugs and the bad thing is, these are cartel groups that are pushing this. They have set up their hubs in U.S. cities, a lot of these sanctuary cities. They’re working on our soil and they all ought to be locked up.”

