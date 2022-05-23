Abrams: Georgia’s Massive Early Voting Turnout Doesn’t Mean I Was Wrong about Voter Suppression

During a portion of an interview with CNN aired on Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) responded to the state’s record early voting turnout in the 2022 primaries, which was more than double the in-person early voter turnout in the 2020 and 2018 primaries, by stating that the law was “designed to respond to the turnout that we saw in 2020 and 2021,” and the record turnout doesn’t disprove her claims that Georgia’s election law would lead to voter suppression.

Abrams stated “[W]e have to remember that voter suppression isn’t about stopping every voter. It’s about blocking and impeding those voters who are considered inconvenient. The moral equivalent of saying that voter turnout defuses or disproves voter suppression is like saying that more people getting in the water means there are no longer any sharks.”

CNN National Politics Reporter Eva McKend asked, “But specifically, was it a racist law?”

Abrams responded, “We believe that these laws were designed to respond to the turnout that we saw in 2020 and 2021, and that was mainly turnout among people of color, young people, and communities that were disadvantaged. And so, I continue to be deeply concerned about who the targets are and who will be undermined.”

