Ernst: Feds Should Allow States to Build Wall Rather Than Paying to Guard Unused Materials

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) called for the federal government to allow states who want to build a border wall to use materials that the federal government already purchased to do so instead of spending money to guard the unused material.

Ernst said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:05] “President Trump was all about building the wall, so much so that the federal government did purchase those materials to build the wall along the southern border. Biden, of course, went into office and stopped the building of the wall on the southern border. Now we have all of these materials that are unused, and what Biden is doing, President Biden is doing, is paying upwards of $3 million per day for contractors to guard the unused materials. So, Larry, I’m introducing legislation that would allow the states that want to continue to build the wall, it would allow them to take those materials, provided by the federal government, it would allow those states to build the wall. We know that Arizona is one of those states that would like to build the wall, and, certainly, there are other states that would like to participate as well.”

