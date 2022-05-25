Dem Rep. Castro: Abbott Made It Easier for People to Get ‘Not Just Handguns, Semi-Automatic Guns That Can Kill’ Many in Short Time

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) argued that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has made the state more dangerous because he “made it easier for people to get all kinds of guns, not just handguns, semi-automatic guns that can kill 15, 20 people in a matter of under a minute, where you don’t even have a chance to respond.”

Castro stated, “Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, has made Texas a more dangerous place for everyone. He’s made it easier for people to get all kinds of guns, not just handguns, semi-automatic guns that can kill 15, 20 people in a matter of under a minute, where you don’t even have a chance to respond. And you hear a lot about Texas being a pro-gun state and there are a lot of gun owners in Texas, and it’s true, there are a lot of gun owners in Texas. But I think the average Texan, when they think about guns, they think about having a gun at their home in case somebody breaks into their house at two in the morning and they need to protect themselves or their family members or they’re thinking about using their gun during deer season or bird season. They don’t want people who are full of hate and dangerous to have a weapon of war in their hand where they can mow down 15 people in a matter of seconds. And, yet, Greg Abbott has helped make that possible — even more possible in Texas.”

