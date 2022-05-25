Fred Guttenberg: Trump Policies Led to Recent Surge in Mass Shootings

Gun control activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was a victim of the Parkland shooting, said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump’s policies led to the recent surge in mass shootings.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “All they have done in these states, including Florida, including Texas, is make it easier. I mean, Donald Trump is going to go to that convention. Is he going to brag about the fact that under his presidential administration, they made it easier for people with adjudicated mental health problems to buy a firearm? They made it easier. So they want to lie and say this is about mental health. Why did you make it easier for people with mental health issues to buy a gun? That’s what they did. The person who killed and slaughtered these people in Uvalde happened the person who killed your daughter did, and those beautiful kids in Florida, right, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, could not have rented a car because they are not 25. They won’t pass a law. They won’t do anything to stop them. They are just making it easier for them to do it again.”

Guttenberg said, “It was one of the first things he did at president was to loosen the restrictions on those with mental illness buying a gun, but one of the more treacherous things that he did was during COVID calling gun shops essential businesses because it led to this massive surge and the surge in violence that we’re seeing now. So, listen, they did all that. They did, and we have to now live with the consequences of that.”

