Katko: ISIS Assassination Plot Debunks Biden’s Narrative about Border Crossers Being only from Central America

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Rep. John Katko (R-NY) stated that the news that a man linked to ISIS wanted to smuggle people across the U.S.-Mexico border to help him carry out a plan to assassinate former President George W. Bush debunks the narrative from the Biden administration “that it was only Mexicans and people from the Northern Triangle coming across” the border and with the number of people on the terror watch list who have been caught at the border, “I shudder to think what’s gotten through and what we don’t know about.”

Katko said, “[F]or months and months and months, the administration is trying to tell us that it was only Mexicans and people from the Northern Triangle coming across. It’s just not true. They’re coming across from over 160 countries, 24 people have been seized from the terror watch list — on the terror watch list, and now we have this. This does not bode well for the security of our country. And I shudder to think what’s gotten through and what we don’t know about. And I implore this president to just take a reality check here and realize that their border policies are making this country much less safe.”

