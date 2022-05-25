Whoopi Goldberg: I’m Going to Punch Somebody if I Hear ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ from Another Republican

Whoopi Goldberg expressed her displeasure over hearing Republicans offering “thoughts and prayers” in response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

Goldberg said, “What are we doing? Why are we always at square one with this? And I swear to God, if I see another Republican senator talk about their heart being broken, I’m going to go punch somebody. I can’t take it and their thoughts and prayers. If your thoughts and prayers were really with everybody, you would have done something by now. It’s not like everybody’s not trying to make something happen. What the hell is going on?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “I want them to stop gaslighting me also. Stop saying it’s not guns that kill people. It’s people that kill people. It’s guns that kill people, okay? Stop saying the opposite. Stop saying that mental illness is behind this. There’s mental illness in every country in the world, and they don’t have this problem. So stop gaslighting me on that one. Stop saying that you can have a good guy. Stop a bad guy with a gun. We have seen in both of these shootings in the past three weeks that a good tried and could not do it.”

