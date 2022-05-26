ABC’s Hostin: Abbott, Texas Officials ‘Angrier at Beto O’Rourke’ than at Massacre of 19 Children, 2 Teachers

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Texas Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke was saying the “right things” when he stood up and interrupted a press conference with Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas law enforcement officials about the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So yesterday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference about the school shooting massacre that killed 19 children and two adults, but Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke interrupted the proceedings saying he’s heard it all before.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “To hold a whole press conference about prayer and mourning, I’m guessing that grief is really quickly going to turn to anger if it hasn’t already, and they’re going to want to see some action. To me, Beto O’Rourke, whether it’s performative or not, and by the way, who in D.C. isn’t performative? He marched in there and said, enough is enough. I appreciated it. I was here for it.”

Hostin said, “They seemed angrier at Beto O’Rourke than they were at the massacre of 19 children and two fourth grade teachers. They were yelling at him. I’d like to see some of that energy around gun safety. I was so shocked that they were so angry at what he was saying, and he was saying the right things.”

