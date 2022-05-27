GOP Rep. Perry: Biden’s War on Energy Will Result in ‘Blackouts and Brownouts’ Across the Country

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) warned there would be “blackouts and brownouts” across the country as a result of President Joe Biden’s energy policy.

Perry slammed Biden’s decision to declare “war on American energy” and worship “at the altar of the Green New Deal” once he got into office.

“When you have a leader who declares himself king, rules by fiat, and on day one declares war on American energy, there’s going to be casualties,” Perry advised. “And unfortunately, those casualties are the American people’s dreams and their budgets — all for the sake of worshiping at the altar of the Green New Deal, and you’re seeing the manifestation of it right now. Gas prices through the roof, while the president speaks out of one side of his mouth about the Putin price hike or about the industry profits; on the other side, not allowing for court-ordered gas and oil leasing in Alaska and in the Gulf of Mexico, the absolute all-out regulatory assault on the energy industry.”

“It’s not just oil and gas. It’s electricity,” he continued. “We’re going to have blackouts and brownouts coming across the country, not just in California. Texas — ERCOT has already announced them. The Midwest has announced them. They’re going to try to rely on the East Coast, on the PJM. Energy prices that you can’t afford for energy that you can’t get, whether it’s driving to work or whether it’s air conditioning your home. This is all by design. We’ve been saying it for years. This is all by design, and it’s unnecessary, policy-driven by the extreme radical far-left environmentalist movement.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent