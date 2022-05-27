Joy Reid: ‘As Far as We Know, There Was no Mental Health Issue’ with Uvalde Shooter

MSNBC’s Joy Reid, host of “The ReidOut,” on Thursday claimed that “there was no mental health issue” with Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos.

Reid accused Republicans of “tying themselves into pretzels” by blaming everything but guns after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) initially said there were no known mental health issues with the Uvalde gunman who took the lives of 19 children and two adults.

“We begin …. with Republicans just tying themselves into pretzels to point themselves at every single thing, but the problem — the gun,” Reid opened her show.

“As far as we know, there was no mental health issue with the individual who stole the futures of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas,” she added. “Governor Greg Abbott even said it himself before he contradicted himself.”

After airing a clip of Abbott touching on the nationwide mental health crisis, Reid pointed out that the governor “slashed more than $200 million from the department overseeing mental health programs.”

“OK, Greg Abbott, you flipped it around, and now you say that mental health was the problem. OK,” Reid outlined. “Yet, NBC News reports that Abbott slashed more than $200 million from the department overseeing mental health programs in a state that is already dead last in the country for access to mental health care. Abbott certainly has an approach providing mental health services with the same zeal as making sure that every Texan who wants to carry a gun can do so anywhere at any time.”

