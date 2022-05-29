Booker: Until We Love Our Children More than Guns Nothing Will Change

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that gun control laws will not be passed until voters love children more than guns.

Booker said, “Whatever we can get done if it saves a life, it’s worth doing. My colleagues were entering bipartisan talks. I fully support that, but under no illusion that things need to be done that the majority of Americans overwhelmingly support Republicans and Democrats that can create significant safety. We know, even though the CDC has been undermined by the gun lobby where Senate Republicans won’t allow basic scientific research on gun violence, we know enough to know that there are things we can do that will dramatically lower gun violence. So the question is, when will we do it? The problem is, and I return again and again to how change has been made in America when children died, for example, a bombing in Birmingham when four little girls died. The nation rallied, and the movement continued until we demanded change. It was made when those people who did not make the change, Civil Rights Movement, Suffrage Movement, paid at the polls. Until that happens, we are going to see, at best, incremental change.”

Booker said, “I’m sorry we are at a point we have to mobilize a greater movement than just expressing regret and sorrow. until the redemptive power of love for all of our children is greater than the destructive power of the love of our guns and money and power, until that redemptive love of our children turns into action, then nothing is going to change.”

