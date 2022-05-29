Durbin: ‘Absolutely No Excuse’ for a Military Assault Weapon to Be Sold to an 18-Year Old

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “there is absolutely no excuse” for a military assault weapon to be sold to an 18-year-old while discussing the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “A handful of bipartisan senators say they are making progress on a compromise to address gun regulation. After failing to act for so long, are things really different this time?”

She asked, “What is the latest on negotiations? Yes or no, is anything actually going to get done this time?”

Durbin said, “I can’t say for certain, but I can tell you, I sense a different feeling among my colleagues after Uvalde. Of course, ten years ago, it was Sandy Hook and Parkland and so many other instances, but it just is so compelling to see the photos of these young boys and girls and to picture your own children or grandchildren captive of this mad man as he’s killing them off one by one in that school and realize, it is time for us to do something. America is sick and tired of political excuses.”

He added, “We’ve got to be realistic about what we can achieve, but there is absolutely no excuse, in my mind, for a military assault weapon to be sold to an 18-year-old with a backpack of ammunition who walks in and kills these innocent children. That’s unacceptable anywhere in the world. It’s unforgivable as American leaders we let this occur here.”

