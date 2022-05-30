Dem Rep. Allred: ‘How We’ve Approached Car Safety’ Is ‘Right Model’ for Guns

During an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday, Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) stated that the appropriate model to look at with gun regulations is “how we’ve approached car safety over the years, to progressively find ways to make cars more safe on the road, whether that’s seat belts or speed limits, or moving forward with more safe technology in the vehicles themselves.” And that “Nobody’s talking about taking away your cars. They are saying though, that you can’t drive an F1 around, you can’t go certain speeds, you can’t do certain things because it’s dangerous.”

Allred reacted to new firearms restrictions announced by Canada by saying, “I mean, obviously, we have a different culture. We have a different Constitution, but what we’re talking about here is a fundamental aspect of government, which is keeping people safe, and really, Lawrence, when we’re really boiling it down, we’re talking about school shootings, so much of our society is built around keeping our children safe. We make you slow your car down when you drive past a school even if they’re not walking around outside. Because we want to make sure that no kid is potentially going to be hit by a car outside of that school zone. So, we know how to protect our kids. We do this in so many different areas.”

He continued, “I think the right model here is to look at how we’ve approached car safety over the years, to progressively find ways to make cars more safe on the road, whether that’s seat belts or speed limits, or moving forward with more safe technology in the vehicles themselves. Nobody’s talking about taking away your cars. They are saying though, that you can’t drive an F1 around, you can’t go certain speeds, you can’t do certain things because it’s dangerous. And that’s really a function of — a normal function of government. And so, this is so much, I think, an example of what’s broken, as I said earlier, in our democracy, the fact that it’s taken this long, that we have to have this conversation again, that we have lost more precious children, more precious lives in this country every single day.”

