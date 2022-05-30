GOP Rep. Issa: Hunter Biden Business Dealings ‘Can’t Be Explained in Any Way Except a Payoff’

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) reacted to a report that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter utilized burner phone applications to conduct his business and personal affairs.

Issa argued that although there was a “false narrative” pushed about former President Donald Trump being “too cozy with Russia,” Hunter Biden raked in “millions from the mayor of Moscow.” The California Republican suggested the younger Biden profiting from the mayor “can’t be explained in any way except a payoff to him.”

“[L]et’s remember one thing — if something works, you keep doing it. Hunter Biden made $11 million off of his father’s name and reputation. And now he is an artist making millions more selling art while his father is the president. So, if a con works, you do it.”

“In this [Michael Sussmann] case, it worked not only to have this false narrative but to continue with it throughout the entire Trump administration,” he continued. “Most people in America today have this sort of a whiff of was Trump too cozy with Russia, when in fact it was Hunter Biden that got millions from the mayor of Moscow that can’t be explained in any way except a payoff to him for being the son of his father.”

