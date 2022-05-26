Report: Hunter Biden Utilized Burner Phone Apps from 2014 to 2018

Hunter Biden reportedly utilized burner phone apps from 2014 to 2018 to conduct personal and business affairs.

Hunter’s utilization of the secretive forms of communication occurred during the same years he conducted many business transactions while Joe Biden was in top U.S. government positions. From 2013 through 2018, Hunter earned $11 million from Burisma Holdings and from his partnership with a Chinese energy company.

The burner phone apps were discovered on Hunter’s laptop, Konstantinos “Gus” Dimitrelos, a former Secret Service agent and cyber forensics expert, told the Washington Examiner after examining Hunter’s “laptop from hell.”

Breitbart News’s Emma-Jo Morris initially authenticated Hunter’s laptop in the fall of 2020 while she was working with the New York Post. In March of 2021, the establishment media finally authenticated the laptop.

“The file contained over 2,000 purchases by Robert Hunter Biden and dozens of purchases of burner phone apps, which are used to generate alternate phone numbers capable of making calls and texting from a primary mobile device such as an iPhone or iPad,” Dimitrelos said.

Dimitrelos assembled a report detailing Hunter’s careful use of the secretive forms of communication. Dimitrelos said Hunter’s laptop showed 39 purchase transactions of burner phone apps between 2015 and 2018.

“In addition to buying burner phone apps, there is evidence on the MacBook Pro hard drive that Phoner was used to record a call and save the audio file titled Recording.mp3,” the report continued.

It is unknown the extent to which Hunter used the secretive forms of communication or whether it will lead investigators to charge the president’s son with tax fraud, money laundering, and violation of lobbying laws. Hunter and his attorney are reportedly trying to settle the case out of court with the Justice Department.

However, Hunter’s burner phone apps were reportedly used for Hunter’s personal communication, along with texts to Joe Biden about his financial situation.

According to text messages from 2019, Hunter revealed the corrupt Biden family payout mechanism. The mechanism indicates a collection of 50 percent of familial salaries for 30 years.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter texted to his daughter. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

The Biden family’s payment mechanism of collecting 50 percent of family salaries for 30 years could be legal “predicates” for racketeering charges, former Utah U.S. attorney Brett Tolman believes.

Most Americans believe the Bidens’ corrupt business practices are worrisome, an April Harris poll revealed. Fifty-eight percent believe Joe Biden has indeed played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter has sold “influence and access” to Joe Biden. The poll also showed that 67 percent believe Joe Biden should be impeached if he “secretly participated [in] and facilitated” the family’s business.

