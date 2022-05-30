Mast: ‘There Is Nothing Strategic About the Way the Biden Administration Operates’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) reacted to President Joe Biden saying that the United States would defend Taiwan should China invade.

The president’s comments were later walked back by the White House.

Mast criticized the White House’s handling of strategic ambiguity, saying there was “nothing strategic” about how the “administration operates.” The Florida Republican lawmaker likened Biden and his administration to someone drowning and added that they were “taking America down with them.”

“Well, what you make out of it is just uncertainty,” Mast stated. “They use the term to describe the policy. They call it strategic ambiguity, and ambiguity means uncertainty, but there is nothing strategic about the way the Biden administration operates.”

He continued, “I think the best way I can describe them — it’s like when a person gets in the water, they can either flail about and drown, or they can stretch their arms out and swim. And both activities — they look pretty similar, but the end results are far different. And this administration takes everything that happens, and they start flailing about and drowning, and they are taking America down with them.”

