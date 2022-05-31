GOP Rep. Rosendale: Inflation Will ‘Get Worse’ — ‘Wave Hasn’t Even Hit’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) predicted that inflation would “continue to get worse” because input prices are skyrocketing and “no action has been taken by this administration to start making a change. So, I’m afraid the wave hasn’t even hit the beach yet.” Rosendale also predicted that the Biden administration will continue to push more government spending throughout the summer.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “Do you think this administration is going to continue trying to push new spending through the summer months?”

Rosendale responded, “I do, Maria. That’s a really big problem. And as you said, we’re up over 8% on inflation. And I think if you actually calculated in the increased cost of energy, it’s much higher than that. Everyone that I’m talking to, my farmers, my ranchers, all of their inputs, fertilizer, fuel costs, they’re going up by 200 and 300%. So, I don’t see how in the world inflation can be held at this 8, 9% level. It’s going to continue to get worse. Because no action has been taken by this administration to start making a change. So, I’m afraid the wave hasn’t even hit the beach yet.”

