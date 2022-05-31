Scarborough: ‘Maybe, Just Maybe’ There’s a Chance Now for Red Flag Laws, Universal Background Checks

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday touted the bipartisan group of senators, led by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and John Cornyn (R-TX), working to achieve gun control legislation in the wake of the Uvalde, TX shooting.

Scarborough cited polling showing 85% of Americans support universal background checks and red flag laws and said that “maybe, just maybe” now was an “opportunity” to pass such legislation.

“[T]he numbers are just on the side of people who believe in gun safety — 85% of Americans, according to the latest poll, they support universal background checks; 85% of Americans, they support red flag laws,” Scarborough advised. “What does that mean? That means that Greg Abbott can’t go anywhere in the state of Texas. Ron DeSantis can’t go anywhere in the state of Florida. There is no safe political zone for them to hold a town hall meeting and speak out against universal background checks to keep children alive in schools, to keep parishioners alive in churches and synagogues, to keep country music fans alive at those concerts.”

He continued, “So, yes, I know after Sandy Hook, we had, of course, Joe Manchin working with one or two Republicans, but that was it. This has a feeling. When you have John Cornyn being directed to, of course, talk to Chris Murphy. Maybe, just maybe, there is a chance, there is an opportunity for those red flag laws. There is an opportunity for universal background checks to possibly see the light of day, get debated, and get passed on the floor of the United States Senate.”

