Tenney: China Engaged in ‘Major Operation’ over Taiwan’s Air Defense Zone, ‘This Looks Like 1939 All over Again’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) stated that China flying planes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone is “a major operation” and it “looks like 1939 all over again” with “our adversaries moving in where they think they can because we have a weak president who doesn’t have consistent, clear policy.”

Tenney said, “This is a major operation. Although, the Chinese are conveying it as some kind of routine annual operation, but when the Chinese are doing military exercises in the South China Sea, that’s a signal to President Biden, who was meeting with our allies in Japan. And so, Biden made this very definitive statement that we will defend Taiwan, which, by the way, is part of the Taiwan Relations Act…but what you’re seeing now is China is watching what’s happening in Ukraine. Russia has been able to keep and take over parts of Ukraine, and if they think — if the Russians are not going to have to pay consequences in terms of paying reparations or money back…the Chinese see an entree. Because we have a president who is not proactive. He projects weakness. He’s reactive. And this looks like 1939 all over again…our adversaries moving in where they think they can because we have a weak president who doesn’t have consistent, clear policy.”

