Maher: ‘It Wouldn’t Have Mattered What Kind of Gun’ Uvalde Shooter Had

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that you “could take away a lot of different kinds of guns,” but it wouldn’t have made any difference in the school shooting in Uvalde, TX because the shooter was in the room for 40 minutes and “It wouldn’t have mattered what kind of gun he had, any kind of gun could do any amount of damage in that time.”

Maher stated, “[T]here was a second outrage about the fact that the cops stood outside and didn’t do anything, and this is becoming a pattern in America. Parkland, there was a cop there — or a security guard didn’t do his job. The Mandalay Bay [shooting], the guy went up to the wrong floor and stayed there. What do you do about people who are paid to act and just don’t? How do you solve that problem? Because I mean, they could take away a lot of different kinds of guns — I mean, this kid was in the room for 40 minutes before anybody came in. It wouldn’t have mattered what kind of gun he had. Any kind of gun could do any amount of damage in that time.”

